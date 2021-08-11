Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo among top nominees as MTV VMAs return to Barclays Center

Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK went from fans to friends even before their 2018 "Kiss and Make Up" collaboration. The English singer and South Korean girl group have never needed to actually kiss and make up after a fight, because both acts have shown nothing but love to one another over the internet and onstage. After Lisa and Jennie attended Dua's concert in Seoul in May 2018, where they met her for the first time and snapped a photo together backstage, the Dua Lipa x BLACKPINK alliance has only grown stronger.