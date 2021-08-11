Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo among top nominees as MTV VMAs return to Barclays Center
MTV Video Music Awards veterans Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are the top nominees at the ceremony’s long-awaited return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The nominations for the Sept. 12 awards show were unveiled Wednesday, with Bieber leading all performers as a finalist in seven categories, including artist of the year and video of the year for his appearance in DJ Khaled’s “Popstar.”www.columbian.com
