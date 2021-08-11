Cancel
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo among top nominees as MTV VMAs return to Barclays Center

By New York Daily News Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

MTV Video Music Awards veterans Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are the top nominees at the ceremony’s long-awaited return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The nominations for the Sept. 12 awards show were unveiled Wednesday, with Bieber leading all performers as a finalist in seven categories, including artist of the year and video of the year for his appearance in DJ Khaled’s “Popstar.”

