Can it be that Donald Trump really didn’t leave the presidency? And if he did, why are we left with his foreign policy?. It was Trump’s fondest hope — or dangerous obsession — in his final days in office to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as the fulfillment of his “America First” ideals. In November 2020, as Trump fought his flailing battle to void the results of a presidential election, he signed an executive order mandating that U.S. troops leave Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021.