Essential school workers due bonuses

Half Moon Bay Review
 7 days ago

On behalf of the teachers of Hatch Elementary School, I share this letter that was shared with the Cabrillo Unified School District governing board in May. We have been front-row witnesses to the challenges of educating our students during the pandemic. We could not have done it without our essential school employees. Throughout the United States, it appears that essential workers are the lowest paid community members. This is the case at Hatch School: Our Blue Team needed to fight and unionize to receive the local minimum wage. The Hatch teachers have always praised and valued our colleagues who supervise and nurture our students. We want them to receive more than our good wishes.

