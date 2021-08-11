Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

SC Resident Annie Kunz Finishes 6th in Olympic Heptathlon

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Sports
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nafissatou Thiam
Person
Annie Kunz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heptathlon#Sc#The Sc Times#Insider#Dutch#Picket Fence Media#Twitter#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Sportsfox40jackson.com

Olympic legend Carl Lewis slams Team USA relay team after messy handoff, 6th place finish

American Olympic legend Carl Lewis blasted Team USA men’s relay team on Thursday after a messy 4×100-meter baton exchange during the Tokyo Olympics. U.S. sprinter Ronnie Baker tried to grab the baton on the first exchange but got a handful of Fred Kerley’s uniform instead. Baker whiffed on the second time and on the third Baker used both hands to shove the item into Kerley’s hands.
SportsPosted by
Shine My Crown

Sha’Carri Richardson to Race Jamaican Olympic Gold Medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah at Prefontaine Classic

It’s the race we’ve all been waiting for. Track star Sha’Carri Richardson will go up against Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the Prefontaine Classic. The Jamaican women’s track team dominated the Tokyo Olympics. Thompson-Herah won took gold in the 100-meter race, while Fraser-Pryce nabbed the...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Ikaika Aki Hired as SCHS Water Polo Head Coach

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SportsRaleigh News & Observer

Belgium’s Nafi Thiam successfully defends her Olympic title in heptathlon

TOKYO — Nafi Thiam of Belgium joined an exclusive club. Thiam won her second consecutive gold medal in the Olympic heptathlon, joining American Jackie Joyner-Kersee as the only women to achieve the feat. Thiam scored 6,791 points in the two-day competition that included the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Sportskfgo.com

Otterdahl Finishes 10th in Olympic Shot Put Final

TOKYO, Japan (NDSU Athletics) – Former North Dakota State NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl placed 10th in the shot put final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday. Otterdahl threw 66-8 (20.32m) on his first of three attempts, which ultimately earned him 10th place. The top eight performers earned three additional throws.
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Athletics-Thiam leads after two events in heptathlon title defence

TOKYO (Reuters) – Belgium’s Nafi Thiam got her heptathlon title defence off to a strong start at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, leading the field by 19 points through the first two disciplines. The United States’ Erica Bougard was second after the dayside programme ended and 2019 world champion Katarina...
SportsKTVZ

Thiam, eying Olympic repeat, takes heptathlon lead in HJ

After American Kendell Williams got her heptathlon started with the top time in the 100m hurdles, defending Olympic gold medalist Nafissatou Thiam soared in the high jump to take the overall lead through two events. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
SocietyBBC

'Blistered' couple set to finish Olympic sports challenge

A couple who are attempting to complete 96 individual Olympic events said they were "bruised, battered and blistered" but determined to finish the challenge. Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates are taking on the feat during the 17 days of Tokyo 2020 for charity. The Spennylympic fundraiser is in memory of...
Sportsolympics.com

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium reigns supreme in Olympic heptathlon

Belgium’s Nafi Thiam successfully defended her Olympic heptathlon title highlighting her class in the combined events over two days in Tokyo 2020. The 26-year-old Thiam became only the second woman to win back-to-back titles in the event since U.S. legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee in Barcelona 1992. Thiam amassed a total of...
Saline, MIDetroit News

Ex-Wolverine Sam Mikulak finishes 6th in parallel bars

Former University of Michigan gymnast Sam Mikulak, competing in his third Olympics, finished sixth in the eight-man final on parallel bars. The 28-year-old Mikulak is retiring following a career in which he won six U.S. titles. Zou Jingyuan of China captured gold. Zou’s winning score of 16.233 was the highest...
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Bulldogs finish competition in decathlon, heptathlon

Former Bulldog All-American Garrett Scantling finished as the top American decathlon finisher in fourth and former Georgia seven-time NCAA champion Kendell Williams took fifth in the heptathlon in Tokyo, Japan, at the Olympics on Thursday. In addition to the two combined event highlights, former UGA All-American Charles Grethen (Luxembourg) advanced...
SportsNBC San Diego

Hurting KJT Spurns Wheelchair, Limps to 200m Heptathlon Finish

World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Olympic bid ended early and abruptly on Wednesday when she collapsed to the track during heats for the heptathlon 200 meters. Johnson-Thompson, who had injured her Achilles tendon several months ago pulled up and began limping about 10 seconds into her heat as she was rounding the curve toward the finish line. Writhing in pain and grabbing her taped right ankle, Johnson-Thompson was quickly surrounded by medical staff. One volunteer offered a wheelchair, which Johnson-Thompson quickly waved off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy