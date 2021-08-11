USDA Invests $167 Million in High-Speed Broadband in 12 States

Following the announcement there would be a $100 million investment in Iowa’s broadband, the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) reports the receipt of 178 applications from providers for the latest round of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband grants. “Build it and they will come,” says Gov. Kim Reynolds. “The nearly 200 applications as well as the size and scope of these projects reflect the demand and need for quality accessible broadband throughout Iowa. This effort will open new doors for Iowa communities large and small, resulting in one of the most significant broadband build-outs in the entire country.” Reynolds had identified universal broadband access as a goal in her 2021 Condition of the State Address. The Iowa Legislature worked toward that goal with the funding of this grant program. In total, the applications received requested more than $292 million in funding. This equates to nearly a three to one ratio of funds requested versus funds available, which is why the State of Iowa will also look to leverage federal funds. The grant awards will be announced in September.