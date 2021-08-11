Cancel
USDA Invests $167 Million in High-Speed Broadband in 12 States

southeastagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe-Connect Funding to Give 100,000 People Access to High-Speed Internet e-Connectivity. (WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021) — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $167 million in 12 states to deploy broadband infrastructure (PDF, 360 KB) in rural areas without sufficient access to high-speed internet.

