Bank of America executive’s ex-boyfriend beat her to death, prosecutors say

By Bradford Betz
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles prosecutors say the son of a Bank of America executive discovered his mom’s body inside her home after she had been beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend. Michelle Annette Avan, 48, was the senior vice president at Bank of America. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday that her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Anthony Duwayne Turner, entered her home on August 3 and killed her before leaving.

