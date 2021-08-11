Bank of America executive’s ex-boyfriend beat her to death, prosecutors say
Los Angeles prosecutors say the son of a Bank of America executive discovered his mom’s body inside her home after she had been beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend. Michelle Annette Avan, 48, was the senior vice president at Bank of America. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday that her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Anthony Duwayne Turner, entered her home on August 3 and killed her before leaving.www.foxbusiness.com
