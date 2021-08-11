Delta police, bystander sledgehammer way into home where woman was being strangled

A timely call and a sledgehammer helped save the life of a Delta woman who was attacked after stepping out of her bathtub late Aug. 4. Delta Police Department officers responding to calls about a woman in danger used a sledgehammer to force entry into the woman’s home. There, they allegedly found Warren H. Miller, 41, on top of the woman who lived there, with his hands around her neck as she lay “unresponsive, limp, as if she had no life left inside her,” an arrest affidavit says.