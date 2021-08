Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a temporary order to stop evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, this federal eviction moratorium has been extended several times, and on August 3, the CDC extended it again for counties where COVID cases are rapidly spreading. But renters in counties where the order does not apply now face the possibility of eviction if they still owe back rent. And on top of that, scammers can take advantage of the panic caused by this situation.