Police arrested two men for firing a gun into Lake Washington at Pritchard Island Beach on Monday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., multiple callers reported a group of subjects were firing guns toward the water at Pritchard Island Beach. Thankfully, the swimming area was empty at the time and no injuries were reported. Police arrived and detained five men who matched the descriptions provided by witnesses. After further investigation, officers arrested two of the men for aiming/discharging a firearm. Police recovered a handgun from the jacket pocket of one of the arrested suspects, and found several shell casings nearby.