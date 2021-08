The Camanche and Upcountry School Readiness Programs will be returning the week of August 16! Tuesdays will be held in Pine Grove at the Upcountry Community Center, and Wednesdays will be held in Camanche at the Camanche Lake Community Center. This free program is for children aged 3 through 5, who will be starting kindergarten the following year. For more information and to enroll your child, call Nexus Youth & Family Services at one of the following numbers - main office, 209-257-1980. Upcountry Community Center, 209-296-2785. Camanche Lake Community Center, 209-763-2720.