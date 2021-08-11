How to take an active role in your kid’s education

Reading can bring lifelong enjoyment and is an integral part of education. It’s a skill that comes into every facet of education, including math. When a child is struggling to read, the difficulty inevitably trickles down into other subjects. The struggle can also turn a child off on education and make school a drudgery. Pre-reading skills begin in preschool and continue in kindergarten, though reading issues can crop up at any age. Many older kids have trouble with comprehension when reading switches from learning to read to reading to learn. Regardless of the age when reading difficulties begin, it’s important to get a handle on them as quickly as possible. One way is to make reading more enjoyable. Literacy games for kids help improve a child’s reading skills while taking some of the pain out of the process. So, put away the flashcards and give these tips for how to make reading fun to help your child find the joy in reading.