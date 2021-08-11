Dassiet and OrthoPets Collaborate to Provide Safer and Easier Orthopedic Care for Pets

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released its COVID-19 Impact Report on Aug. 2 detailing the department’s response to the pandemic and operational changes. With the guidance and support of national organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Best Friends Animal Society and the University of California, Davis’ Koret Shelter Medicine Program, DACC implemented a community-based approach to keep pets in homes, reunite lost pets with their owners and reserve its seven care centers for animals most in need.