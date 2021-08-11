Dassiet and OrthoPets Collaborate to Provide Safer and Easier Orthopedic Care for Pets
The teams combine Dassiet's clinically proven medical and material innovations with OrthoPets strong experience in custom pet orthoses to provide human level care for animals. ESPOO, Finland and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The material innovation company Dassiet, and the leading, US-based pet orthosis manufacturer OrthoPets have started a collaboration to create sustainable, safe and user-friendly pet healthcare products. Both companies want to first tackle the issues surrounding veterinary casting, splints, and bandages, and to provide vets, pets and pet owners safe, carefree and sustainable orthopedic treatment options.www.thechronicle-news.com
Comments / 0