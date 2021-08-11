Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Dassiet and OrthoPets Collaborate to Provide Safer and Easier Orthopedic Care for Pets

By Dassiet, OrthoPets
thechronicle-news.com
 8 days ago

The teams combine Dassiet's clinically proven medical and material innovations with OrthoPets strong experience in custom pet orthoses to provide human level care for animals. ESPOO, Finland and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The material innovation company Dassiet, and the leading, US-based pet orthosis manufacturer OrthoPets have started a collaboration to create sustainable, safe and user-friendly pet healthcare products. Both companies want to first tackle the issues surrounding veterinary casting, splints, and bandages, and to provide vets, pets and pet owners safe, carefree and sustainable orthopedic treatment options.

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Health Care#Pet Owners#Orthopedic#Orthopets Collaborate#Espoo#Cnw#Orthosis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petsnowdecatur.com

Many pets adopted during pandemic being returned to shelters

August 10, 2021 – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central...
Los Angeles County, CAbeverlypress.com

Shelter operations altered to make pet adoptions easier

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released its COVID-19 Impact Report on Aug. 2 detailing the department’s response to the pandemic and operational changes. With the guidance and support of national organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Best Friends Animal Society and the University of California, Davis’ Koret Shelter Medicine Program, DACC implemented a community-based approach to keep pets in homes, reunite lost pets with their owners and reserve its seven care centers for animals most in need.
PetsBeaver County Times

Dr. Maro: Traveling with pets made easier

Family vacations aren’t only for two-legged members anymore. More and more pet owners are taking their four-legged family members along on vacation, and, with the growing availability of pet-friendly hotels, airlines and rentals, traveling with pets is easier than ever. Whether you’re looking to take a road trip, camping or...
Columbus, INRepublic

Pets Page: Columbus Animal Care Services

Tony Stark is a 3 month old black kitten. He loves to play and run around. Tony has a head tilt but has been cleared by the veterinarian. He would do best in a home with another playful cat. Bear is a 10 month old black and white labrador retriever....
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Local home care providers struggle to find caregivers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Home care providers in the South Plains said they have experienced a shortage of caregiver applicants and employees, which is making it difficult to provide services to clients who rely on them. Tracy Nelson, a nurse and the owner of Best In-Home Care LLC, said their staffing...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

City to provide vouchers for spaying and neutering pets

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s some good news for pet owners... the City of Laredo will soon be providing a discount for specific pet services. At some of Laredo’s local veterinary clinics, the cost for pet owners to spay and neuter is anywhere between $90 to more than $200 for the surgery alone, but pretty soon this cost will be lowered for many pet owners through a spay and neuter program brought by the City of Laredo.
PetsPosted by
FIRST For Women

8 Smart Ways To Save on Pet Care

We adore our furry pals, but as any pet owner knows, keeping them healthy and happy can be pricey! In fact, the annual cost of pet care runs around $678 for cats and $1,201 for dogs. Here, experts offer their best tips to cut the cost of vet visits, grooming, and more.
Washington, PAObserver-Reporter

Dom care providers needed

The Southwestern Area Agency on Aging is looking for individuals or families in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties to open up their homes to consumers who are unable to live independently and need care due to physical, intellectual, or age related impairments. A domiciliary care provider receives $1,014.20 a month...
Pet ServicesTimes Union

Pet Giving Network Portal Now Open, Enabling Pet Care Companies to Help Pets with Coordinated Disaster Relief

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced today that The Pet Giving Network, launched in collaboration with the Greater Good Charities, is open and ready to serve as a vital resource to connect the pet care community with frontline rescuers helping pets in need. Those interested in becoming Pet Giving Network Partners can sign-up today at http://www.habri.org/giving-network.
Pet ServicesNewswise

A New Pet Health Care Trend – Slow Aging with Antioxidants

Chula Veterinary Science recommends how to care for your pets and prolong their lives with antioxidant dietary supplements to help slow down aging and enhance good health in their old age. Though aging is inevitable in humans and animals, efforts can be made to slow down the process. While humans...
PetsPosted by
Vail Daily

S peaking of Pets: Caring for your cat

So, you’ve just brought a new kitty into your family—that’s great. Whether you’re new to the cat world or an old hand, there are some things to need keep in mind to keep your new furry friend happy and healthy. Food. Most importantly, read the label, and look for foods...
Petswuwm.com

5 Summer Pet Care Tips

Summer is a great time to be a pet owner, but it also presents a lot of challenges. Between walks and beach trips, fireworks and extreme heat, summertime is full of hidden dangers. Stacy Oatman, media coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society, shares her tips on how to care for pets in these summer months.
Drinkscoolcleveland.com

Phunkenship Beer Promotion Benefits Pet Care Organization

This summer Phunkenship by Platform, the sour brew-making facility of Platform Beer CO., has been running a promotion called Phunky Pup Pawty on the first and third Wednesday of each month where your dog is invited and animal charities get a cut of the proceeds. It includes a dog-friendly happy...
Health ServicesTimes-Online

Dedicated and compassionate provider of elder care

In Home Caregiver for seniors. CNA certified with lots of caregiving experience. I provide trustworthy, kind hearted, senior home care services in your loved ones home. I strive to provide the highest quality home care services to fit you and your family‘s needs. Phone 701-490-1389 Email kaleythecaregiver@outlook.com.
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Pet health care facing staffing, scheduling challenges

Camie Merbler still harbors frustration and sadness as she discusses the loss of Addie, her beloved German shepherd. Complications arose at 7 one night with Addie’s canine hemangiosarcoma, a type of cancer, and Merbler moved quickly to the nearest care clinic she could find. After the veterinarian gave the "go"...
Marquette, MIWLUC

UPAWS provides pet food to families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) joined with the Feeding America food truck Wednesday in Marquette to make sure pets had some food as well. Staff and volunteers from the no-kill shelter were dropping off some of their donated and collected pet food. UPAWS also...
Evansville, INwevv.com

Hospital Staffs Scramble to Provide Chronic Covid Care

COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading delta variant are filling up our hospitals once again, leaving nurses and hospital staff scrambling to keep up. Doctors say during the summer months, more people were able to travel, to get together with friends and family, and feel safer losing the mask. However, with summer winding down, the hospitals are feeling the effects once again.
Davie, FLWSVN-TV

Two dogs die after stays at different pet day cares

(WSVN) - Two South Florida families are suffering from the death of their pets after staying at two different dog day cares. The Nightteam’s Karen Hensel investigates. For a parent, one of the hardest things is being unable to comfort your child. Bob Hartmann’s daughter Lindsey still can’t talk about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy