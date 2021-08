A new federal law in Poland could shut down a number of longstanding restitution cases in the country. Shortly after the law was signed into action by the Parliament of Poland on Wednesday, leaders in Israel and the U.S. decried the legislation, alleging that it was disrespectful to victims of the Holocaust and their descendants. The new law makes it so that courts in Poland can no longer reverse administrative decisions made after a 30-year period. Though the law is not explicitly intended to focus on property seized from Jews during the Holocaust, it covers restitution decisions made in 1945 until...