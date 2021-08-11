University of Missouri - Future Faculty Diversity Postdoctoral Program

HON 301 is an open topic seminar for up to 15 Honors Students. At only 1 credit hour, it does not overly burden your teaching load, and the Honors College encourages great flexibility and creativity in how you structure your course. Instruction should be at the level of a vigorous introductory course. Frequently, these seminars teach material that fits within traditional disciplines, but does so through examination of an unusual topic. Interdisciplinary and even team-taught proposals are welcome. Some sample courses from recent years are listed at the end of this email.