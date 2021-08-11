University of Missouri - Future Faculty Diversity Postdoctoral Program
Preparing Future Faculty – Faculty Diversity Postdoctoral Program. Now accepting applications for 2022 - Due Date September 27, 2021. I am pleased to share with you the 2022 call for applications for the University of Missouri's Preparing Future Faculty – Faculty Diversity (PFFFD) Postdoctoral Program. The PFFFD program is designed to develop scholars for tenure-track faculty positions. Applicants should demonstrate how they can contribute to faculty diversity, such as through membership in a group that is historically underrepresented or through other experience. Postdoctoral positions are typically for two years and provide research, teaching, and professional development opportunities.connect.informs.org
