Letter to the Editor | A Plea to Vaccinate as New School Year Starts

Letter to the Editor | By Ken Zangwill, MD, Division Chief, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. As school starts and the Delta COVID variant continues to spread, I strongly encourage you and your family to get vaccinated (currently it is available for anyone greater than or equal to 12 years of age). One issue of which you may not be aware regarding vaccination: CDC and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health now recommend, and therefore SPUSD will be required to quarantine, any unvaccinated student with “close contact” to a child or staff member with COVID infection.