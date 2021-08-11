Porsha Williams Announces Major Career Change

There's been a whole lot of talk of late that The Real Housewives of Atlanta is heading toward a cast shakeup. The core four that have been part of the main cast since 2012 include Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, with others continuously rotating in and out. But rumor has it that someone might be getting the boot and old alums like Shereé Whitfield might return in their place. Well, Burruss, as the longest reigning current castmate, has some thoughts on Whitfield’s possible return.