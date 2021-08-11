Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Porsha Williams Announces Major Career Change

By BET Staff
After eight years, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is leaving chat show Dish Nation. The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

