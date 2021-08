We’ve been notified by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that we’re allowed to hold an archery deer hunt again this fall. This means that there will be bowhunters out in a number of the parks and several other parcels within the community beginning Oct. 16. This is four weeks later than the statewide Sept. 18 start, as we chose a later date to allow for extended public use of sites such as Jay C. Hormel Nature Center without hunters present. This generally works better for both the Nature Center, as well as the other sites, and the hunters.