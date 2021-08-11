Governor Parson says Missouri isn't ready to accommodate yesterday's Medicaid expansion order

The Missouri Supreme Court has weighed in on Medicaid expansion. The court determined the state’s initiative petition to expand Medicaid was in fact constitutional. The decision reverses the Cole County Circuit Court’s finding and paves the way for those newly eligible to begin enrolling in the coming days. The court’s opinion is an unfortunate blow for those of us worried about the extraordinary taxpayer costs that will accompany expansion. But there’s reason to believe Missouri’s fight over Medicaid funding is not over quite yet.