Governor Parson says Missouri isn't ready to accommodate yesterday's Medicaid expansion order
Governor Mike Parson says it could be another two months before yesterday’s Medicaid expansion ruling is fully implemented. The governor released a statement today, saying the state currently lacks funding and staff to begin the MO HealthNet program immediately. He says the state is currently working through administrative hurdles, including adequate appropriations, staffing capacity, and computer software changes, in order to begin enrolling the expanded population.www.kjluradio.com
