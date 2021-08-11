Cancel
Governor Parson says Missouri isn't ready to accommodate yesterday's Medicaid expansion order

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 7 days ago

Governor Mike Parson says it could be another two months before yesterday’s Medicaid expansion ruling is fully implemented. The governor released a statement today, saying the state currently lacks funding and staff to begin the MO HealthNet program immediately. He says the state is currently working through administrative hurdles, including adequate appropriations, staffing capacity, and computer software changes, in order to begin enrolling the expanded population.

Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

Hatfield Expects Decision in Missouri Medicaid Expansion Lawsuit Case in a Few Business Days

Missouri’s Solicitor General says the state Department of Social Services (DSS) needs two months to implement voter-approved Medicaid expansion. D. John Sauer made his comments Friday to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, saying DSS needs more employees and computer upgrades for implementation. Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the three low-income women suing Missouri, disagrees:
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

Missouri must open Medicaid eligibility to expansion population

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri must open its Medicaid eligibility to the expansion population, a judge ruled Tuesday morning. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem said the Department of Social Services (DSS) cannot deny individuals who qualify under the expansion from enrolling in the MO HealthNet program. Additionally, those people cannot be subject to any additional restrictions or burdens than those already placed on Medicaid recipients.
Missouri Statemaconhomepress.com

Missouri Governor Parson Announces Nearly 500,000 MO VIP Entries

Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) First Drawing Today. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson announced an official total of 495,296 MO VIP entries for the first drawing, which will take place today. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.
Jefferson City, MOKansas City Star

Missouri Medicaid expansion begins: how to apply and how long it will take

Low-income Missourians who believe they are eligible for Medicaid under the expansion voters approved last year can start applying, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday. The announcement came a day after a Cole County judge ruled expansion must begin and that the state can no longer deny the newly eligible coverage in the state health care program.
PoliticsPosted by
Missouri Independent

State asks judge to delay Missouri Medicaid expansion for two more months

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last month that the state must expand Medicaid as voters approved in 2020. Now it’s just a question of when. On Friday, attorneys representing plaintiffs who would have qualified for coverage urged Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem to effectuate what the state’s highest court ordered and prohibit the […] The post State asks judge to delay Missouri Medicaid expansion for two more months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Jefferson City, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Cole County Judge Expected to Issue Final Order on Missouri Medicaid Expansion on Friday

We’ll learn new details this (Friday) afternoon in Jefferson City about how Missouri will proceed with voter-approved Medicaid expansion. The Missouri Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on July 22, ruling that Missouri’s August Medicaid expansion ballot measure was constitutional. The court sent the case back to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem for him to enter a judgment for the plaintiffs, who are three low-income women with various health issues.
abc17news.com

Judge orders state to start enrolling people eligible under Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge on Tuesday ordered state officials to begin enrolling people eligible for Medicaid under an expansion that voters approved last August. Judge Jon Beetem in his order said the state must start enrolling people eligible under expansion, which was set to start July...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Feds to reject work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program, officials say

Federal health officials will likely reject Montana’s request to include work requirements for beneficiaries of its Medicaid expansion program, which insures 100,000 low-income Montana adults, state officials said. Three years after the Trump administration encouraged states to require proof that adult enrollees are working a certain number of hours or...
Congress & Courtsshowmeinstitute.org

Missouri Supreme Court Revives Medicaid Expansion

The Missouri Supreme Court has weighed in on Medicaid expansion. The court determined the state’s initiative petition to expand Medicaid was in fact constitutional. The decision reverses the Cole County Circuit Court’s finding and paves the way for those newly eligible to begin enrolling in the coming days. The court’s opinion is an unfortunate blow for those of us worried about the extraordinary taxpayer costs that will accompany expansion. But there’s reason to believe Missouri’s fight over Medicaid funding is not over quite yet.
Cole County, MOMissourinet

Sauer: DSS needs additional employees and two months to implement Missouri Medicaid expansion

Missouri’s Solicitor General says the state Department of Social Services (DSS) needs two months to implement voter-approved Medicaid expansion. D. John Sauer made his comments Friday afternoon to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, saying DSS needs more employees and computer upgrades for implementation. Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the three low-income women suing Missouri, disagrees.
HealthNeosho Daily News

No substitute for Medicaid expansion

A few years ago, my friend Jan told me about the time she split her hand open while slicing vegetables. In a moment of distraction, she cut deeply through the web between thumb and forefinger, exposing muscle and tendon. “Dear Lord!” I exclaimed. “I hope you went to the hospital!”
Politicsmycouriertribune.com

Lawmakers: No need for special session to fund Missouri Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) – Missouri is complying with a court order to enroll an anticipated 275,000 low-income residents into its Medicaid program under last August’s voter-approved Amendment 2. State attorneys sought to delay enrollment until September because, among other reasons, Missouri lawmakers had not allocated the $130 million in state...
Jefferson City, MOmo.gov

Governor Parson Announces $30 Million in Funding to Support Missouri’s Health Care System

Jefferson City  Today, Governor Mike Parson announced $30 million to support Missouri’s health care professionals and system. Governor Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) to create and execute the contractual framework that will help mitigate current COVID-19 hospital strain. The effort will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

