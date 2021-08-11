The Top 9 Rinks to Go Roller Skating in NYC, Westchester, and Long Island

Roller blading and roller skating in NYC and nearby aren't just great ways for kids to be active and stay healthy. Going to an outdoor or indoor roller skating rink near you it’s also a fun, inexpensive pastime that the whole family can enjoy. Whether it's too cold to play outside or it's too hot to handle the sweltering summer, here’s a list of the top roller skating rinks in New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, and New Jersey. Oh, and if your kids need to learn how to rollerblade or roller skate, check out these tips.