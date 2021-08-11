Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Top 9 Rinks to Go Roller Skating in NYC, Westchester, and Long Island

By Jacqueline Neber
nymetroparents.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoller blading and roller skating in NYC and nearby aren't just great ways for kids to be active and stay healthy. Going to an outdoor or indoor roller skating rink near you it’s also a fun, inexpensive pastime that the whole family can enjoy. Whether it's too cold to play outside or it's too hot to handle the sweltering summer, here’s a list of the top roller skating rinks in New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, and New Jersey. Oh, and if your kids need to learn how to rollerblade or roller skate, check out these tips.

www.nymetroparents.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Sports
State
California State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Palisades, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Long Island#Roller Rink#The Roller#Exercise#Ada#Instagram A#Lower Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy