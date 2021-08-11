Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

American Advertising Federation to Select Local Charity For Donated Advertising Campaign

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorpus Christi – The local chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-CC) is now accepting applications for its annual ONE DAY event, 2014 to help a local nonprofit organization, the event brings together professional designers, public service initiative held by the AAF-CC and the Graphic Design Department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Established in creative directors, copywriters, media experts, and videographers to develop and implement the marketing strategy and advertising plans all in one day. To qualify, the charity must be a 501(c)3, not-for-profit organization that has little or no marketing or advertising budget. Nonprofit organizations must apply online by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 with a $10 application fee.

