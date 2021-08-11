‘Free Guy’ stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery share how movie set in video game world is filled with humanity

Comedy feeds on the everyday, it needs a referent, a starting point on which to build irony, satire or hyperbole, to elaborate the joke that leads the viewer to laugh. Free Guy it is, above all, comedy. It comes wrapped in an adventure story that revolves around the existential crisis of an NPC, something that, when framed in a city “type GTA Online”, gives tons of action and pyrotechnics. But the main objective of the film starring Ryan Reynolds, of which we launched our review last week, is comedy. To do this, as usual, it uses the previous experience of the public, but this time that experience refers directly to the online video game, assuming its absolute daily life and valuing its total and rapid penetration into popular culture. Joe Keery, who rose to fame thanks to his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, plays one of the film’s main characters, Keys. Is about a video game programmer and designer who works at one of the leading developers of the moment, the team in charge of Free City, the most fashionable online video game in the world.