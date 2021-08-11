Cancel
Video Games

'Free Guy' stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery share how movie set in video game world is filled with humanity

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

For stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, “Free Guy” is a video game movie that goes to the next level. The actors appreciate how the story about a background character in an online game who suddenly develops a sense of purpose is filled with thought-provoking moments in addition to all of the fun ones.

MoviesETOnline.com

Joe Keery's Proudest Moment on 'Free Guy'? Making Taika Waititi Giggle (Exclusive)

Joe Keery didn't have a cheat code to getting cast in Free Guy. Despite having starred in three seasons of Strangers Things -- which is executive produced and frequently directed by Shawn Levy -- the 29 year old still had to audition the old-fashioned way for Levy's newest big screen blockbuster. "Obviously, we had a relationship from working on Stranger Things," Keery says over Zoom. "But besides that show, I really haven't done too much stuff. So, I kind of had to prove that I could do it."
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Joe Keery gained a 'deep appreciation of Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy

Joe Keery gained a "deep appreciation" of Ryan Reynolds after working together on 'Free Guy'. The 29-year-old actor features in the sci-fi action comedy as Walter 'Keys' McKeys and felt that the 'Deadpool' star made things "look really easy" on set. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
Video Gamesnerdreactor.com

Free Guy Review: The Best Video Game Movie Ever Made

To date, the video game industry has had something of an embarrassing involvement with Hollywood. Studios think that for a video game adaptation to be successful, you need to replicate the experience of playing a game but as a spectator. However, they don’t realize that we don’t like watching games—we like playing games. Now, the best video games flicks aren’t actually based on games at all. Films such as Tron: Legacy, The Last Starfighter, and Wreck-It Ralph are considered some of the best video game movies of all time, and they’re not based on video games at all. So if you know the meaning of the terms “health pack,” “heads-up display,” and “power ups,” then Free Guy may be the film for you.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Free Guy, video games, cinema and Kojima: we interview Joe Keery, actor from Stranger Things

Comedy feeds on the everyday, it needs a referent, a starting point on which to build irony, satire or hyperbole, to elaborate the joke that leads the viewer to laugh. Free Guy it is, above all, comedy. It comes wrapped in an adventure story that revolves around the existential crisis of an NPC, something that, when framed in a city “type GTA Online”, gives tons of action and pyrotechnics. But the main objective of the film starring Ryan Reynolds, of which we launched our review last week, is comedy. To do this, as usual, it uses the previous experience of the public, but this time that experience refers directly to the online video game, assuming its absolute daily life and valuing its total and rapid penetration into popular culture. Joe Keery, who rose to fame thanks to his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, plays one of the film’s main characters, Keys. Is about a video game programmer and designer who works at one of the leading developers of the moment, the team in charge of Free City, the most fashionable online video game in the world.
MoviesThe Sanford Herald

Jodie Comer recalls feeling 'overwhelmed' on Free Guy set

Jodie Comer initially felt "overwhelmed" on the set of 'Free Guy'. The 28-year-old actress stars in the new action-comedy film alongside Ryan Reynolds, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi, and Jodie admits she didn't have much input into her on-screen costumes because she was focusing on other things. Thank you for...
MoviesDen of Geek

Free Guy Review: Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer Give Uneven Script Extra Life

On paper, Free Guy is a movie about a bank teller named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) who one day realizes that he’s actually a non-playable character in a popular online video game called Free City. While Guy is mostly interested in using his newfound awareness to win the heart of the Free City player he’s fallen in love with (Millie, a.k.a. Jodie Comer’s “Molotov Girl”), he soon finds himself in the middle of a game development conspiracy that could ultimately lead to Free City’s shutdown and the end of his world.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: Ryan Reynolds' FREE GUY Is a Surprisingly Awesome Video Game Movie!

For the past year and a half I’ve been watching trailers for Ryan Reynolds upcoming film Free Guy, and in that time, with all of the trailers that have been released, I was worried that I had already seen all of the best parts of the film and that when I went and saw the movie there would be no surprises left to enjoy. Well, luckily that wasn’t the case!
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Jodie Comer in Giorgio Armani at the ''Free Guy'' London Premiere

This evening(August 9th) in rainy London at Cineworld Leicester Square, Jodie Comer hit the carpet for the premiere of ''Free Guy.''. Rocking an all black look, she wore a GIORGIO ARMANI black velvet, center front zipper & drawstring waist jumpsuit with crystal embellishments. It's about 60 degrees in London so her velvet one-piece was right for the moment and it was a great sporty, chic look.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

﻿Jodie Comer reveals how Killing Eve prepared her for Free Guy's dual role

Jodie Comer has explained how her breakthrough role as Villanelle in Killing Eve prepared her for the dual role in Free Guy. The movie sees Comer star as programmer Millie who teams up with Guy (Ryan Reynolds) to save Free City, the video game at the heart of the movie. Guy is an NPC though, so he's actually interacting with the character Millie plays in Free City, Molotovgirl.
MoviesElle

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Sings A Mariah Carey Cover In Free Guy

Free Guy Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Anyone who's seen Killing Eve knows that Jodie Comer is a woman of many talents. And in her new movie Free Guy, in which she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jodie gets to show off another of her skills – singing. Speaking at the...
Boston, MAPatriot Ledger

Boston is a video-game metropolis in 'Free Guy,' starring Ryan Reynolds

It’s game-on for Ryan Reynolds in “Free Guy,” a sort of real-life “Wreck-It Ralph” in which he plays Guy, an everyman bank teller discovering he’s been an unwitting pawn inside a violent video game unfolding all around him. Knowledge of gaming culture isn’t required. What you’re in for is a...
MoviesCollider

Jodie Comer on 'Free Guy' and Being Spoiled by How Quickly Ridley Scott Worked on 'The Last Duel'

With director Shawn Levy’s fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jodie Comer about making the action comedy. During the interview, Comer talked about making her first big Hollywood movie, her reaction after watching the finished film, what it was like working with greenscreen, and more. In addition, she also talked about getting to work with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel and the unique way he shoots his films which involves having four or five cameras going at all times. The Last Duel also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver. The film is described as an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view. You can watch the trailer here.

