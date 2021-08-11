Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The excitement continues as Marvel’s What If..? is about to grace the television screens on Disney+ in a few days as it will be taking us all to various non-canonical alternate realities of what could happen had things went on a different path. As one of the series lined up for the fourth phase of the MCU, many have been wondering whether it would be released on DVD or Blu-Ray and if so, when.