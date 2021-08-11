Cook County assessor to seek second term

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi says he will seek a second term in 2022 in an effort to continue work to "root out corruption and mismanagement." Kaegi, of Oak Park, announced his campaign Wednesday for reelection to the office that sets the taxable value of property in Cook County. He ousted two-term Chicagoan and former Cook County Democratic Party chair Joe Berrios in March 2018 in a three-way primary, then beat Republican Joseph Paglia of Chicago that November.