From the Desk of Senator Frank Ruff

Our representative form of government has served our nation well. Legislators are among those they represent and understand their issues. Those are the issues that legislators should bring to the Capitol for discussion and debate. In the budgeting process, the Governor is responsible to propose, the legislature is responsible for refining that proposed budget. The thinking is that the Governor is most knowledgeable of the inner-workings of the needs of the bureaucracy, while we are responsible for understanding the needs of the people. Regrettably, that is not what happened.