King George, VA

Authorities identify man found dead in King George; cause of death still unknown

By Keith Epps
Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

Authorities have finally identified the man found dead in the backseat of a car at a King George shopping center last week, but it remains unclear how he died. Jason Lee Corby, 48, of Cobb Island, Md., was discovered Thursday in the area of the Walmart parking lot in Dahlgren, police said. The state of his remains showed that he had not just died, but it is not clear how long he’d been at the Dahlgren location before he was noticed.

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

