Kandiyohi County, MN

Three local counties report COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported COVID-19-related deaths in Kandiyohi, Stearns and Pope Counties. There were a total of 10 deaths around the state, bringing the pandemic death toll to 7715. The Kandiyohi County victim was in their early 90s, the Pope County victim was in their late 80s, and the Stearns County victim was in their late 70s. There were 1632 additional cases of coronavirus reported, bringing Minnesota's total to more than 622,000, and of that number, more than 607,000 victims have recovered. The figures were based on approximately 16,600 test results.

www.willmarradio.com

