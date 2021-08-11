Cancel
Politics

With Murphy on vacation, Oliver signs bill to create New Jersey youth justice program

By Todd DeFeo
The Center Square
 7 days ago
(The Center Square) – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law a measure to help young people released from juvenile facilities reintegrate back into their communities. Oliver is serving as acting governor during Gov. Phil Murphy’s Italian vacation. S-2924/A-4663 appropriates $8.4 million over fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to the...

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
