Rio Grande Foundation on proposal to pay legislators: 'It's not the worst idea'

By Elyse Kelly
thecentersquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A proposed constitutional amendment that would provide New Mexico state legislators a salary is on the docket for next year’s legislative session. Proposed by State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Bernalillo, the amendment was put before a legislative committee to be heard in a 30-day legislative session. It would change New Mexico’s current policy where legislators are not paid, but their expenses for serving are covered.

