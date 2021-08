Barry is a two-year-old neutered brown pit bull that came as a stray at the Palmdale Animal Care Center on July 20. He was found running the streets of Longview Road and Avenue W in Pearblossom. Barry, although showing a friendly attitude, pancaked on the ground at first, while being examined, seeming unsure of his surroundings. As he relaxed, he was deemed to be people-friendly and loves getting attention from his handler. He is easy to leash and walks well on leash, even though sometimes he would crawl and would require verbal encouragement to continue to walk. While at the play yard, Barry was tolerant and non-reactive with other dogs. He gave good greetings and allowed other dogs to come around him. As time went on and his confidence improved, he became more relaxed and improved his movement around the play yard. He has shown his wiggly personality as he solicits attention from his handler often. Barry is recommended to be in a home with middle school-aged children and is required to be with calm dogs. Use this link: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal if you are interested in adopting Barry.