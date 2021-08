The Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Trustees will be receiving updates on district construction, the 45-day revision of the district budget and its COVID-19 safety measures at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Its only discussion item will be considering the approval of procedures and guidelines for the lease-leaseback contractor for the portable replacement project at Cali Calmecac. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in person at the Windsor Town Council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400. Attendees are required to wear masks.