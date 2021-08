“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley is one of the quintessential end of summer songs, and it has a surprising history. With music written by Mike Campbell and intended for Tom Petty to sing, it ended up being the lead single on Henley’s 1984 solo album, Building The Perfect Beast, and it draws its title from both a Dylan Thomas poem and a book about baseball. Dive into the lyrics and history of this song about the girl who got away at summer’s end – and that Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac – in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.