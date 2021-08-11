Family visits resume next month for some Virginia inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Families will be able to visit inmates again at nine Virginia correctional facilities next month. The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it will open nine pilot sites for in-person family visits on Sept. 1 and officials expect these visits will resume at all facilities by Oct. 1. The department reopened all correctional facilities to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials last month and this month all facilities were opened to religious visitors and volunteers.