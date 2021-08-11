From the pen of the mayor…

Pelican airstrip a ‘diamond’ amid surrounding corn fields. Many of us grew up watching an American television show called “Sky King.” The series began in 1951 as the western story of an Arizona rancher named Schuyler who used his airplane to help him fight crime. Although fictitious, the show may have been based on the true-to-life personality of the 1930s, Jack Cones, known as the “Flying Constable” in San Bernardino County, California.