ASUS ROG Phone 5s specifications leaked ahead of supposed launch
ASUS ROG Phone 5 has been one of the delights this year. Since ASUS is not a company to sit back on its laurels, we are already hearing about the new ROG smartphone. According to a new leak by a reliable leakster, ASUS ROG Phone 5s is just around the corner. The tipster has gone ahead and revealed the possible specification snapshot of the phone that should have many gamers and ROG Phone fanatics eager for a new device.androidcommunity.com
