Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

ASUS ROG Phone 5s specifications leaked ahead of supposed launch

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUS ROG Phone 5 has been one of the delights this year. Since ASUS is not a company to sit back on its laurels, we are already hearing about the new ROG smartphone. According to a new leak by a reliable leakster, ASUS ROG Phone 5s is just around the corner. The tipster has gone ahead and revealed the possible specification snapshot of the phone that should have many gamers and ROG Phone fanatics eager for a new device.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Specification#Rog Phone#Rog Phone 5s#Qualcomm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
Computersphoronix.com

Arch Linux, Clear Linux, Fedora Compete On The ASUS ROG Strix G15

Following last month's look at the ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage laptop with Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and some of the initial hurdles seen on Ubuntu, readers were curious about how well other Linux distributions fared compatibility wise or if offering better performance elsewhere. Here are some tests across Arch Linux, Clear Linux, Fedora Workstation, and Ubuntu 21.04 for reference.
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse has dual-mode connectivity and a magnetic charging stand

Get complete command with the ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse. The Spatha X comes with dual-mode connectivity, letting you play wirelessly using RF 2.4 GHz or via a wired USB-C connection. What’s more, a 19,000 dpi optical sensor delivers the precision you need to eliminate enemies. Moreover, with up to 12 programmable buttons, you get a slew of commands at your fingertips. Furthermore, you enjoy incredible battery life with this gaming gadget. Actually, a full charge results in up to 67 hours of playtime. And for a quick power boost, a 15-minute charge gives you up to 12 hours of wireless gaming. Moreover, charging is easy thanks to the magnetic charging stand. Then, the ROG Micro Switch has a 70 million click lifespan, and the pivoted button mechanism provides faster, more responsive clicks. Additionally, the DPI On-The-Scroll provides easy accuracy modification. Finally, the ROG Paracord provides for smooth handling.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google Pixel 5a specifications and pricing leaked

Earlier this week Google officially unveiled their new Pixel 6 range of phones in the form of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro although unfortunately no details on pricing or availability have been confirmed by Google as yet. Now possible specifications, pricing and details have been leaked for the upcoming Google Pixel 5A phone thanks to Jon Prosser at the FPT website. Prosser was one of the first to reveal the design of the Pixel 6 months before it was officially announced by Google. Now he is reporting that the Pixel 5a will “only be available for purchase online or physically available in Google Stores” and will be available at a price somewhere around $450 when it launches.
Technologygizmochina.com

HONOR V7 Pro tablet entire specs leak ahead of official launch

The HONOR V7 Pro high-end tablet has been confirmed to go official at the HONOR Magic3 series launch event on August 12. Ahead of that, the brand has been teasing the features of this device for the past few days. Now, thanks to a leaker, we know everything (except price) about this upcoming premium tablet from the former sub-brand of HUAWEI.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy A52s Leaked In High-Res Renders Ahead Of Launch

Samsung‘s upcoming mid-ranger, the Galaxy A52s, has just appeared in a bunch of leaked high-res renders, revealing its design from all angles. And there’s nothing new here. The device looks identical to the standard Galaxy A52. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing though. The Galaxy A52s still sports a modern look with a punch-hole display, fairly minimal bezels, and a quad-camera setup. The rectangular camera bump gets the same colorway as the rest of the back panel.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OPPO’s Dimensity 810 phone in works, full specifications leaked

Earlier this week, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 chipsets. Soon after the announcement, Realme confirmed that it will be soon launching a new phone with the Dimensity 810. Rumors have it that it could be releasing the Realme 8s phone with D810 chip. Fresh information shared by a Chinese tipster reveals that OPPO will be soon releasing a Dimensity 810 powered phone in China. She has shared the entire specifications of the phone.
ComputersT3.com

Asus ROG Flow X13 Laptop review: a killer gaming combo

When you are thinking of buying a laptop, it’s about choosing two out of three: size, speed, and battery life. You can get a pretty small laptop with a powerful processor, but the battery life will be short. Want a powerful gaming laptop? It will be big, bulky, and have a battery life measured in minutes. That’s how it usually works, at least.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

ASUS could unveil ROG Phone 5s on 16 August 2021

The ROG Phone 5 launched here in March 2021 and it was one fancy phone, thanks to the RGB-lit logo at the back. At the time, ASUS also launched two other variants and we thought that was it. But it seems like the company has a new variant up its sleeve.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Pixel 5a review: Better battery, better price, same great phone

The Google Pixel line has suffered from fatal flaws in previous generations, but the one that crops up time and time again is short battery life. The Pixel 4 was essentially killed by its own small battery, and the Pixel 3 was barely any better. Last year's Pixel 5 had a good enough battery to get through a good day, and that was a banner achievement for Google after years of battery woes.
RetailPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5S pops up on Chinese retail site

It looks like Asus is preparing to launch an ‘S’ version of its excellent gaming phone, the ROG Phone 5. The retailer AliExpress is having a pre-sale of a handset called the Asus ROG Phone 5S – a phone that notably hasn’t been announced by the company. That said, the only visible upgrade in specs – a move to the improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC over the original vanilla 888 – is something that Asus had expressed an interest in in the past.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Review: Asus RoG Ryujin II 360

Remember the extravagant and absurdly expensive RoG Ryujin 360 cooler? Launched back in 2019 as "the ultimate thermal solution," the tarted-up Asetek-based cooler flattered to deceive with a range of eye-catching features that ultimately struggled to live up to the £230 billing. Not the ideal start, yet Asus is not...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Honor Magic 3 series announced with premium, camera-centric specs

Huawei’s former sub-brand, Honor, has just introduced new flagship smartphones. The Honor Magic series offers three new variants: the regular Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and the ultimate Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus. Each one caters to a different category. We can say this series is the first ever flagship line from the brand that is no longer part of Huawei. Rumor has it Honor will become part of the notorious US Entity List but we hope it won’t.

Comments / 0

Community Policy