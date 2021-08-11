NXT returns to USA and draws a rebound rating – key demos data and historical perspective
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... NXT returned to USA Network last night after two weeks preempted to SyFy Netywork and rebounded to its best live and same-night viewership since May 4, drawing 751,000 viewers. That’s up from the 709,000 and 707,000 the prior two weeks on USA Network, and well above the 520,000 it drew the two weeks it aired on SyFy instead.www.pwtorch.com
