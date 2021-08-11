Mixed Messages on COVID-19 Safety Precautions

EAST TEXAS – To paraphrase Michael Corleone, “Just when we thought we were out, they pulled us back in,” or so it seems, in the battle against COVID-19. Over the late spring and early parts of the summer, the numbers began to drop as more and more people got vaccinated against the virus and the masks came off. Now, unfortunately, the numbers are going back up and the signals being sent out from Austin are confusing, at best.