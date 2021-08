Mighty’s goal is to speed up browsing by moving it to the cloud, effectively extending your computer’s life, but the cost may be too high for most users. Mighty is a new Chromium-based browser that aims to speed up your computer by letting the cloud do the heavy lifting. The company claims that you can have a bunch of tabs open and still use up 10x less memory than Chrome, avoiding the dreaded freezing, stalling or slowing down that all that multitasking often causes.