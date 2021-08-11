Senate Democrats show their support for critical race theory
Forty-nine senators in the Democratic caucus are now on record supporting critical race theory in K-12 schools. On Aug. 11, the Senate voted to pass Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton's amendment to the budget reconciliation bill in a 50-49 vote . The amendment would allow the chairman of the budget committee to prohibit or limit federal funding from being used “to promote critical race theory or compel teachers or students to affirm critical race theory in prekindergarten programs, elementary schools, and secondary schools.”www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 2