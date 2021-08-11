Senate Democrats show their support for critical race theory

On Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker pretended that Democrats had never supported defunding the police. In response to a nonbinding amendment proposed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville that would block federal funds from localities that defund their police departments, Booker mockingly said, "There's some people who have said that there are members of this deliberative body that want to defund the police, to my horror, and now, this senator has given us the gift that finally, once and for all, we can put to bed this scurrilous accusation that somebody in this great, esteemed body would want to defund the police."