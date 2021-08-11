Study: Marion County Youth Need Stronger Community Supports In School
The Marion County Commission on Youth issued a report on some of the top issues impacting students outside of school, and how that affects students’ academic success. The assessment, Closing the Gap Between School & Community Partners, describes ways students’ mental health is impacted by things such as chronic absenteeism, trauma and violence and social media, and how those factors impact their school performance.www.wfyi.org
