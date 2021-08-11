Cancel
Indiana State

Study: Marion County Youth Need Stronger Community Supports In School

By Elizabeth Gabriel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Commission on Youth issued a report on some of the top issues impacting students outside of school, and how that affects students’ academic success. The assessment, Closing the Gap Between School & Community Partners, describes ways students’ mental health is impacted by things such as chronic absenteeism, trauma and violence and social media, and how those factors impact their school performance.

