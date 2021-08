Come September, most teachers and students will be back in person. For many of them, it will be their first time in a classroom since March 2020. I, for one, spent 15 months teaching in socks from a corner of my living room. It was a really long time trapped in a virtual square and communicating via emoji, instead of a tap on a shoulder, a fist bump, or a smile from across the room. Longing for those classroom interactions, I signed up to teach at Summer Rising, New York City’s summer school program that was open this year to all K-12 students.