Jackson County Breaks Daily COVID Case Record

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Bucks County Health Department revised their school guidance to include a recommendation for masking of all students this fall. "From the beginning of the pandemic, the Bucks County Health Department has worked collaboratively with our schools and hospitals to gather data and develop sensible guidance for our community. The guidance issued most recently to the schools was done in partnership with the district superintendents and was designed to allow the districts to make decisions based on data provided to them by the Health Department. While our cases have increased in Bucks over the past few weeks, our hospitalizations and deaths have not risen in a corresponding way. Our hospitals have effectively handled the rise in cases," the health department said in a statement.