Jackson County, IL

Jackson County Breaks Daily COVID Case Record

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-day record for new COVID-19 cases has been set in Jackson County. The Jackson County Health Department was notified of 115 cases Wednesday, eclipsing the previous daily record of 87 cases from November 12. Through the first 11 days of August, the department says there have been 451 new...

