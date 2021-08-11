Cancel
Carpinteria, CA

Council creates Harbor Seal Committee, response to declining seal population

By Evelyn Spence
Coastal View
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the council approved the creation of the Harbor Seal Advisory Committee, in an effort to both study and protect the declining harbor seal population in Carpinteria. The committee will study both the decline in the number of harbor seals, as well as look at the possible options for how best to protect the harbor seal habitat moving forward. The committee will also look at whether the harbor seal population is declining across the board, or just in the Carpinteria rookery. It will remain active for one year beginning October 2021.

www.coastalview.com

