Helena, MT

In Helena and Kalispell, Hamm's the Democrat in PSC race

By TOM LUTEY
ravallirepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelena internet service provider Kevin Hamm is running for the Montana Public Service Commission district stretching from the state’s capital city to Kalispell. Hamm is no stranger to the world of regulated services. The chief operating officer of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph has been an outspoken advocate for better federal regulation of high-speed internet service and better telecommunication infrastructure. He said recently that more needs to be done generally to improve public services, of all kinds, which starts with a regulation overhaul. In Montana, that means the PSC.

