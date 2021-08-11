Smoked Meats And Southern Cuisine Makes BRQ One Of The Best BBQ Joints In Louisiana

Cancel
If you’re a BBQ fan, then you’ve probably already found your favorite BBQ joints in Louisiana to frequent when you’re craving a slice of succulent smoked meat or two. If you’re in the Baton Rouge area, you may have heard of BRQ, a seafood and BBQ restaurant that’s been voted “Best BBQ” three years in a row. From the first bite, you’ll be hooked. Let’s check it out:

Don't let the unassuming exterior fool you; some of the best BBQ you'll ever taste is hiding behind these walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ci1BG_0bP2SRGz00
N Shuford/Google

The dining room is bright and airy, but we all know good BBQ is meant to be enjoyed outdoors, so take advantage of the charming patio if you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkNDX_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ/Facebook

When it comes to BBQ, few can compare to the pitmasters behind the scenes at BRQ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424zrT_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ Seafood and Barbecue/Google

And you have plenty of options to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjj5I_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ/Facebook
The BBQ platters come with a selection of dipping sauces, including original mild, North Carolina vinegar, Louisiana spicy, and South Carolina mustard.

And you can get your favorite BBQ in whatever way you like! From sandwiches and platters...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5tFS_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ/Facebook

...to nachos and quesadillas, you'll have a tough time choosing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AG8e2_0bP2SRGz00
Lisa D./Google

While BBQ is certainly the star of the show, the restaurant also has a wide range of seafood options to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AN76_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ/Facebook
Pictured above is the crawfish pasta, featuring jumbo Louisiana shrimp, Louisiana crawfish, and a creamy creole alfredo sauce over a bed of linguini. Talk about comfort food at its finest!

The weekend brunch menu is worth waking up early for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swjN4_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ/Facebook
Served Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the brunch menu combines the best brunch classics with incredible BBQ for an explosion of flavors to kickstart your weekend. Pulled pork brisket Benedict, anyone?

After all that food, we hope you're still hungry... because there is one dessert that you simply can't pass up: the carrot cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDkX7_0bP2SRGz00
BRQ/Facebook
Just look at the size of that thing! Gather up every friend you know, because that's how many people it'll take to finish this decadent treat.

For more information, including a full menu, be sure to check out the restaurant’s website , and don’t forget to give it a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any of their daily specials! if you’ve ever dined at BRQ, share your experience with us in the comments!

The post Smoked Meats And Southern Cuisine Makes BRQ One Of The Best BBQ Joints In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State .

