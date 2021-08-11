Smoked Meats And Southern Cuisine Makes BRQ One Of The Best BBQ Joints In Louisiana

If you’re a BBQ fan, then you’ve probably already found your favorite BBQ joints in Louisiana to frequent when you’re craving a slice of succulent smoked meat or two. If you’re in the Baton Rouge area, you may have heard of BRQ, a seafood and BBQ restaurant that’s been voted “Best BBQ” three years in a row. From the first bite, you’ll be hooked. Let’s check it out:

Don't let the unassuming exterior fool you; some of the best BBQ you'll ever taste is hiding behind these walls.

The dining room is bright and airy, but we all know good BBQ is meant to be enjoyed outdoors, so take advantage of the charming patio if you can.

When it comes to BBQ, few can compare to the pitmasters behind the scenes at BRQ.

And you have plenty of options to choose from.

And you can get your favorite BBQ in whatever way you like! From sandwiches and platters...

...to nachos and quesadillas, you'll have a tough time choosing!

While BBQ is certainly the star of the show, the restaurant also has a wide range of seafood options to choose from.

The weekend brunch menu is worth waking up early for.

After all that food, we hope you're still hungry... because there is one dessert that you simply can't pass up: the carrot cake.

The BBQ platters come with a selection of dipping sauces, including original mild, North Carolina vinegar, Louisiana spicy, and South Carolina mustard.Pictured above is the crawfish pasta, featuring jumbo Louisiana shrimp, Louisiana crawfish, and a creamy creole alfredo sauce over a bed of linguini. Talk about comfort food at its finest!Served Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the brunch menu combines the best brunch classics with incredible BBQ for an explosion of flavors to kickstart your weekend. Pulled pork brisket Benedict, anyone?Just look at the size of that thing! Gather up every friend you know, because that's how many people it'll take to finish this decadent treat.

