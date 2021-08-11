Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint near Santa Maria

By Julia Nguyen
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Bakersfield man was arrested for multiple charges including kidnapping, firearm possession and domestic violence offenses in Santa Maria on Tuesday. At around 9:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an armed suspect on Highway 101 near Los Alamos. In the call, it was reported that the man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and was holding her at gunpoint in the car.

