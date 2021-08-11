Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Big hurdles: Fred and the mountains of Hispaniola

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

One of the most important trends to watch over the next several hours as we track Tropical Storm Fred is how much of an impact the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola has on the structural integrity of the storm.

Hispaniola is the name of the island Dominican Republic and Haiti are on. As you know, tropical systems often quickly weaken when they move over land because they lose access to their fuel source in the form of warm ocean water. Helping to amplify the weakening process though is land that comes with tall mountains like you find in Dominican Republic and Haiti. The mountains here shoot up and above the Earth’s surface so much they can disrupt a storm’s wind circulation through the low levels of the atmosphere. This disruption can impact the vertical structure and integrity of the storm which tends to lower its wind speeds.

This is why this part of the world is often referred to as the “hurricane graveyard”, as in history organized storms that have hit the island have been substantially weakened and become shadows of their former selves when they move away from the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLqid_0bP2QyHG00

In the image above you can see the topography of Hispaniola with the forecast cone of Tropical Storm Fred. In the image you’ll notice the location of Pico Duarte and Pic La Selle, some of the tallest mountain peaks in the entire Caribbean. Pico Duarte in Domincan Republic for instance shoots above 10,000 feet and Pic La Selle in Haiti is more than 8,000 feet tall. Between these mountain peaks the terrain is rugged and elevated giving tropical systems trouble when they move over the area. That is noted in the forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center which depicts Fred weakening to a tropical depression by tonight and remaining one into early tomorrow as it moves away from Haiti.

Going forward, we will need to monitor how much of a toll the terrain of Hispaniola takes on the storm’s health. After it moves away from the island, we’ll be closely watching the track the system takes. If Fred favors the southern side of the forecast cone it will have more interaction with northern Cuba which would likely keep it weaker than if it favors the northern side of its cone which would allow it to have more room over warm ocean water as it nears the Florida Straits.

A way to visualize how mountains can impact storms is to imagine hurdles used on a running track. Both hurdles and mountains are physical barriers that have to be overcome for something to continue moving along. Track stars have the ability to jump up and over the hurdles keeping their momentum intact. Tropical systems don’t have the ability to jump up and over the mountains, so like an inexperienced track runner who stumbles, falls and slows down when trying to navigate hurdles, they struggle when physical barriers like mountains get in their way.

We’ll be closely watching what happens tonight, as it could play a role in how strong the system could potentially be as it eventually draws closer to Florida this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae will have the latest forecast cone as soon as it is issued tonight at 11 p.m. on NBC2 News.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Mountains#Tropical Depression#Wind Speeds#Extreme Weather#Nbc2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Fred’s remnants bring heavy rain to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching heavy rain move back into the mountains as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred move into our area. This could lead to flash flooding tonight and into tomorrow, that’s why we have called a Severe Weather Alert Day. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re continuing...
EnvironmentWXIA 11 Alive

Tracking tropical storms Grace and Henri

As Fred moves inland, our focus in the tropics now turns to Grace and Henri in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. Neither of these two look to directly make landfall or significant impacts for the US Mainland. Grace was moving over Jamaica as a tropical storm Tuesday morning. It's forecast to...
Posted by
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Grace Caused Flooding In Parts Of Hispaniola, Fred Soaking Western Georgia

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rain has caused flooding across portions of Hispaniola. At 5 a.m., the center of Grace was 165 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica. The storm was moving west near 16 mph with 40 mph winds. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move near the northern coast of Jamaica Tuesday afternoon. Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it...
KULR8

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

————— Atlantic Basin remains busy with Fred, Grace and Henri. Across the Atlantic tropical basin, we are monitoring three tropical systems: Fred, Grace and Tropical Storm Henri. Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida, at 3:13 p.m. EDT Monday. Heavy rainfall will continue to spread across the...
EnvironmentSurfline

Will Tropical Storm Henri Send Surf to the U.S. East Coast? Oui!

Tropical Storm Henri’s track ideal for fun East Coast surf. Many zones see favorable conditions as Henri swell peaks Fri-Sat for most. Fred dissipates inland, Grace headed to Yucatan for western Mexico landfalls. Life may move slower in the tropics, but the weather doesn’t. Things can change mighty fast during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy