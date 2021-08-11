Joyce A. Mangan

Joyce Mary Varzally, affectionately known as Jojo, passed away suddenly, but without suffering, on July 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was super-smart, funny, spirited, warm, independent, strong-willed, fashionable, and above all, generous. Born in Philadelphia on October 19, 1948, Joyce grew up in a row house on Manayunk Avenue in the Wissahickon neighborhood with her parents and her older sister, who was her best friend and best jitterbug partner, Cynthia Wilson (Craig). Joyce graduated from Roxborough High School where she aced all her classes; she had a keen analytical mind and gift for words. Joyce met her husband, Michael Varzally, who thought she was beautiful and thoughtful and smarter than he was, while working in the offices of the Gulf Oil Company. After a courtship that included walks down the one hundred steps of the Wissahickon Creek, the two married on February 6, 1971, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Joyce was a compassionate, energetic, creative mother to her two daughters, Heather Palmer (Scott) and Allison (John Romley); she was always ready to listen, support, and guide. She was their first and favorite teacher, making certain they had challenging books to read and problems to solve, volunteering at and leading school activities in her gentle way, and reminding them to enjoy the process of learning rather than expect perfection. It is no coincidence that Heather and Allison both became professional teachers.