Sixers Fans Believe Ben Simmons is Perfect for Blazers After Chauncey Billups' Latest Comment

By Justin Grasso
 6 days ago
In today's NBA, three-point shooting is more important than ever. As players like Steph Curry, James Harden, and many more have become such deadly shooters from beyond the arc, every team understands they need to have several three-point shooters on their team to keep up with the competition.

The Sixers have been finding ways to add long-range shooters to pair up alongside their stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Even though they built a solid supporting cast made up of shooters last season, their point guard's unwillingness to launch threes at an average rate for the position has often put them in a tough spot.

At this point, the Sixers are searching for a change at the point guard position. As they want a player who's natural for the position, many are focused on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, as he could potentially be the next NBA superstar to get traded.

At the moment, Lillard has yet to request a trade from the Blazers. But Sixers fans are waiting for it to happen any day now. And on Wednesday, as a quote from new Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups hit Twitter, Sixers fans proposed they have just the right player for Billups as he doesn't want his team jacking up threes at a high rate next season.

"I'm not one of those coaches that wants to shoot all threes and get up 50 threes," Billups said on Rip City Radio 620. "I don't believe in that."

As expected, Sixers fans had fun with the quote.

Although Sixers fans seem eager to see a trade package centered around Simmons get sent to Portland in exchange for Lillard, Philly and Portland don't seem anywhere close to getting a deal done.

While there is still plenty of time for that to change, it's likely Simmons remains on the Sixers until closer to the start of the next season for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
