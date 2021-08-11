Marie “Rebe” Davis

Mary Rhodes Adams died in her home in Rosston, Arkansas on August 11, 2021. She was 66 years old. Mary was born October 3,1954. She was a graduate of Prescott High School and Red River Vocational-Technical School. She was committed to her life partner and love of her life Iris Lane for 16 years. She was medically semi-retired, handling accounting for Rainbow Road, LLC, and caring for her three cats Skunk, Hummer, and Little Mama, as well as her puppy, Freckles. She loved gardening and nature, enjoying landscaping and walks around the rural property she shared with Iris. She was also an avid reader. Mary is survived by her life partner, Iris, of Rosston, Arkansas; their son, Charlie Adams, of Melbourne, Florida; special cousin Kay Brzeski; other cousins Mary Worley, Fredia Brown, Brenda Stanley, and Tammy Watson; Aunt Anne Greenhaw; niece Blake Sneed; and numerous other relatives. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mable Rhodes; sister Brenda Hart; and granddaughter Phenyx Adams. There will be a small, private memorial service held in celebration of Mary's life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the home she shared with Iris. Register at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.