Obituaries

Marie “Rebe” Davis

Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

Marie “Rebe” Davis, born April 27, 1945, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was saved at an early age at Brewer’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member until becoming a member at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained until her death.

