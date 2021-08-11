Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, NY

Jefferson County officials discuss solutions after apartment building condemnation pushes dozens out on street

By ALEX GAULT agault@wdt.net
nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — The people who live at 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are still waiting to go home, but they’re getting a lot of help from the community while they do it. After the apartment building was condemned late Sunday night, a small group of the building’s residents have waited day and night in the yard outside. Most say they were placed in the building by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, and are finding it nearly impossible to get another place to live. They say the landlord has told them the building will be ready soon, maybe next week, although there’s a lot of work left to be done before city Code Enforcement will consider reinstating the building.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Government
County
Jefferson County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#County Administrator#Apartment Buildings#Dss#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 1

Community Policy