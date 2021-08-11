Jefferson County officials discuss solutions after apartment building condemnation pushes dozens out on street

WATERTOWN — The people who live at 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are still waiting to go home, but they’re getting a lot of help from the community while they do it. After the apartment building was condemned late Sunday night, a small group of the building’s residents have waited day and night in the yard outside. Most say they were placed in the building by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, and are finding it nearly impossible to get another place to live. They say the landlord has told them the building will be ready soon, maybe next week, although there’s a lot of work left to be done before city Code Enforcement will consider reinstating the building.